Coronavirus: UAE reports 254 Covid-19 cases, 262 recoveries, no deaths

Over 196.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 5:53 PM Last updated: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 6:00 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 254 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 262 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,572.

The new cases were detected through 114,232 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 8 are 1,039,867, while total recoveries stand at 1,018,947. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

On March 16, 2020, as the UAE took stringent measures to keep its residents safe from the pandemic, mosques across the country were closed for worshippers. Now, for the first time in 28 months, Muslims in the country can pray mask-free as authorities announced the lifting almost all Covid-19 restrictions.

"Today, we announced lifting all Covid-19 restrictions and wearing a mask at all open and closed facilities, including places of worship and mosques," said Dr Saif Al Dhaheri of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The Imam of Jumeirah Mosque, while speaking to Khaleej Times, said, "It is a very welcoming step; the mosque is now open as it was during the pre-pandemic days. The UAE Government took all the necessary measures to ensure public safety."

Meanwhile, now that the UAE has eased all Covid safety rules, retailers confirmed to Khaleej Times that mask sales have dropped drastically as the country has restored full normalcy across all sectors. Some retailers said sales have decreased by over 90 per cent as compared to peak Covid period.

Starting November 7, masks are only mandatory in health facilities and centres for people of determination.

ALSO READ: