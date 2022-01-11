Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,511 Covid-19 cases, 795 recoveries, 3 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 2,511 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 795 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Total active cases stand at 33,833.

The new cases were detected through 292,415 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 11 are 790,698, while total recoveries stand at 754,688. The death toll now stands at 2,177.

The chief executive officer of Dubai Airports on Tuesday said that testing for Covid-19 will soon become history, and the governments should stop interfering with the ‘common sense health regulations’.

Paul Griffiths said, “I think we have got to get to live with it, we got to be able to travel as part of that normalisation of the approach to the virus in the future.”

Griffiths said Dubai had not shut down the airports but put them in a hibernation mode.

Due to the surge in Covid-91 cases, Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates airline on Sunday closed its onboard lounges and social areas for passengers on board its A380 aircraft.

“In light of health and safety considerations, Emirates has temporarily modified some aspects of our onboard service. Our onboard lounge and the social area will not be available to customers at this time,” an Emirates spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

The Ajman University’s commencement ceremony will be a drive-through event this year as well.

Graduates and their families will be required to submit a negative PCR test result issued no more than 48 hours prior to the event.

Many schools in Dubai have been sharing the staff vaccination data with their parent communities and are adding frequent ‘clean breaks’ to their daily timetable so that students get to wash their hands more often.

This is being done in a bid to encourage hand hygiene and allay the fear of parents who are wary of sending their children to schools for face-to-face learning after a steep rise in infections.

Doctors in the UAE have urged people to get tested for both influenza and Covid-19 if they have a fever above 39°Celsius, experience chills, sore throat, runny nose, or nasal congestion with severe body pain, as such patients may have 'flurona'.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), co-infections such as Covid-19 and flu are not uncommon when there is a strong transmission of such pathogens in communities.