Coronavirus: UAE reports 251 Covid-19 cases, 238 recoveries, no deaths

Pandemic introduced several new technologies to laboratory testing, says expert
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 251 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 238 recoveries and no deaths.
All Covid safety restrictions in the UAE were removed on Monday. Things are now back to how they were before the pandemic disrupted normal life almost three years ago.
Addressing the public via a virtual briefing on Sunday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) further eased mask and Covid testing rules for residents and tourists. Wearing masks is now optional in all open and closed facilities, including places of worship and mosques.
The only three Covid rules that remain as on November 7 are:
Masks remain mandatory in health facilities and centres for people of determination
The five-day isolation period for those infected with Covid-19 will continue to be implemented
Organisers of sporting events and activities may request Covid tests or vaccination certificates “according to the type or importance of the activity”
