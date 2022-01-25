Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,504 Covid-19 cases, 965 recoveries, 5 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 2,504 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 965 recoveries and five deaths.

Total active cases stand at 58,185.

The new cases were detected through 563,330 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 25 are 830,832, while total recoveries stand at 770,423. The death toll now stands at 2,224.

As the world grapples to overcome the impact of the pandemic, Dubai has emerged as the best tourist destination.

Dubai was voted #1 on the global list of Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for Best Global Destination, the world’s #1 destination for city lovers and #4 destination for ‘Food Lovers’.

Dubai’s ranking as the No.1 global destination in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2022 has given the city a milestone moment in the new year.

The Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has released a comprehensive guide for Covid-vaccinated and -unvaccinated visitors to travel to the UAE Capital.

The authority stressed that a booster (third) dose for any Covid-19 vaccine is not a requirement for tourists to enter the Emirate.

The full list of rules have been mentioned in this report.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has updated its list of Covid-19 drive-thru testing centres in the UAE Capital.

According to the latest list, there are six centres in Abu Dhabi; four in Al Ain; and six in Al Dhafra.

According to the Seha website, some categories of residents can book free PCR tests.

Abu Dhabi schools opened its gate on Monday morning to welcome the first group of students for in-person classes after three weeks of remote learning since the beginning of the second term.

Students in public schools across the UAE would return to in-person learning in two phases.

Private school pupils in Abu Dhabi also returned to in-person lessons in phases from today following the approval from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek).