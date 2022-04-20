Coronavirus: UAE reports 249 Covid-19 cases, 385 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 15,398

By Web Desk Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 2:00 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 249 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 385 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 327,724 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 20 are 896,141, while total recoveries stand at 878,441. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 152.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

In view of a spurt in coronavirus cases in India's capital city, the New Delhi government on Wednesday made wearing of masks mandatory in public places.

Authorities have also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators.

Meanwhile, China reported seven more deaths from Covid-19 in Shanghai on Tuesday, after hundreds of thousands of cases in the metropolis during a weeks-long lockdown.

City authorities revealed the first deaths of this outbreak on Monday, with Tuesday’s fatalities bringing the official toll to just 10, even as the virus continues to spread.

Beijing insists its zero-Covid policy of hard lockdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines has averted fatalities and the public health crises that have engulfed much of the rest of the world.

By comparison, Hong Kong — which also has a high number of unvaccinated elderly — has tallied nearly 9,000 deaths among 1.18 million Covid-19 cases since the Omicron variant surged there in January.