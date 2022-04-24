Coronavirus: UAE reports 244 Covid-19 cases, 361 recoveries, no deaths

More than 154 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Agencies file

By Web Desk Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 244 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 361 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 277,385 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 24 are 897,136, while total recoveries stand at 879,787. The death toll stands at 2,302.

Meanwhile, Shanghai reported 39 Covid deaths on Sunday, official data showed, its highest daily toll since a weeks-long lockdown started, while China’s capital Beijing warned of a 'grim' situation with rising infections.

The world’s second-largest economy has been struggling to stamp out its worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years with a playbook of harsh lockdowns and mass testing as it sticks to a strict zero-Covid policy, taking a heavy toll on businesses and public morale.

The cosmopolitan business hub of Shanghai has been almost entirely locked down since the start of the month, snarling supply chains, with many residents confined to their homes for even longer as it became the epicentre of the outbreak.

The 2022 Asian Games in China will go ahead, the Olympic Council of Malaysia said on Saturday, denying claims that it was facing the possibility of being postponed.

The Olympic-sized event is scheduled to be held in September in Hangzhou, a major metropolitan area less than 200 kilometres (124 miles) southwest of Shanghai.