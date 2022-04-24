The total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million
coronavirus2 days ago
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 244 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 361 recoveries and no deaths.
The new cases were detected through 277,385 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on April 24 are 897,136, while total recoveries stand at 879,787. The death toll stands at 2,302.
Meanwhile, Shanghai reported 39 Covid deaths on Sunday, official data showed, its highest daily toll since a weeks-long lockdown started, while China’s capital Beijing warned of a 'grim' situation with rising infections.
The world’s second-largest economy has been struggling to stamp out its worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years with a playbook of harsh lockdowns and mass testing as it sticks to a strict zero-Covid policy, taking a heavy toll on businesses and public morale.
The cosmopolitan business hub of Shanghai has been almost entirely locked down since the start of the month, snarling supply chains, with many residents confined to their homes for even longer as it became the epicentre of the outbreak.
The 2022 Asian Games in China will go ahead, the Olympic Council of Malaysia said on Saturday, denying claims that it was facing the possibility of being postponed.
The Olympic-sized event is scheduled to be held in September in Hangzhou, a major metropolitan area less than 200 kilometres (124 miles) southwest of Shanghai.
The total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million
coronavirus2 days ago
Proceeds will be donated to families of expats who lost their lives to Covid
coronavirus2 days ago
Total active cases stand at 15,412
coronavirus3 days ago
Parents to attend all functions, provided they comply with preventive measures
coronavirus3 days ago
The film features two 45-minute episodes
coronavirus3 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million
coronavirus3 days ago
New order to go into force on Saturday
coronavirus3 days ago
Total active cases stand at 15,398
coronavirus4 days ago