Coronavirus: UAE reports 243 Covid-19 cases, 95 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 2,1423

By Web Desk Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 3:32 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 3:35 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 243 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 95 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 15,479.

The new cases were detected through 2,1423 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on March 16 is 1,054,423 while total recoveries stand at 1,036,595. The death toll stands at 2,349.

Over 199,534,914 PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

