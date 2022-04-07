Coronavirus: UAE reports 243 Covid-19 cases, 602 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 18,599

By Web Desk Published: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 6:32 PM Last updated: Thu 7 Apr 2022, 6:39 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 243 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 602 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,599.

The new cases were detected through 264,300 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 7 are 893,172, while total recoveries stand at 872,271. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

The evidence doesn’t suggest the presence of Covid XE mutant in India, government sources said on Wednesday and denied media reports that claimed the first case of the variant had been detected in the country.

The government sources said that FastQ files of the sample, being said to be XE’variant, was analysed by INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) which inferred that the genomic constitution of this variant doesn’t correlate with the genomic picture of ‘XE’.

“Present evidence does not suggest that it is XE variant of Covid-19,” a source said.

The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation had earlier in the day said that “one patient is affected by Kappa variant and another by XE variant based on regular testing of samples".

All students must return to in-classroom learning in Abu Dhabi schools from the new term. They must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result issued within 96 hours on the first day of their return to school.

Students can be exempted if they present an attested ‘high risk’ medical report that confirms their inability to attend school in person. Students showing Covid-19 symptoms are exempted as well.

According to the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), routine Covid PCR tests would apply to unvaccinated and vaccinated students and staff.