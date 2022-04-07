Imperial's study showed that the peak in infections in March surpassed the highs of the BA.1 Omicron wave in January
coronavirus1 day ago
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 243 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 602 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 18,599.
The new cases were detected through 264,300 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on April 7 are 893,172, while total recoveries stand at 872,271. The death toll now stands at 2,302.
The evidence doesn’t suggest the presence of Covid XE mutant in India, government sources said on Wednesday and denied media reports that claimed the first case of the variant had been detected in the country.
The government sources said that FastQ files of the sample, being said to be XE’variant, was analysed by INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) which inferred that the genomic constitution of this variant doesn’t correlate with the genomic picture of ‘XE’.
“Present evidence does not suggest that it is XE variant of Covid-19,” a source said.
The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation had earlier in the day said that “one patient is affected by Kappa variant and another by XE variant based on regular testing of samples".
All students must return to in-classroom learning in Abu Dhabi schools from the new term. They must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result issued within 96 hours on the first day of their return to school.
Students can be exempted if they present an attested ‘high risk’ medical report that confirms their inability to attend school in person. Students showing Covid-19 symptoms are exempted as well.
According to the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), routine Covid PCR tests would apply to unvaccinated and vaccinated students and staff.
Imperial's study showed that the peak in infections in March surpassed the highs of the BA.1 Omicron wave in January
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million
coronavirus2 days ago
Total active cases stand at 19,357
coronavirus2 days ago
China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from around the country to aid the city
coronavirus2 days ago
The country weighs scrapping social distancing curbs altogether
coronavirus2 days ago
The original signs of infection recognised were fever, persistent cough, and loss of smell or taste
coronavirus3 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million
coronavirus3 days ago
Total active cases stand at 19,554
coronavirus3 days ago