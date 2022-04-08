Coronavirus: UAE reports 240 Covid-19 cases, 559 recoveries, no deaths

Over 149.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 7:42 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 240 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 559 recoveries and no deaths.

The world’s tallest building lit up with a message of hope late on Thursday as the UAE’s daily Covid cases continued to fall sharply.

The Burj Khalifa beamed with images and videos that highlighted how the frontliners gave their everything to manage the virus.

“We started our fight against the pandemic with a campaign titled ‘united and defiant’. Today, we launch a campaign under the theme ‘recovered and committed’,” said the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The campaign highlights how the country has reached the ‘recovery’ stage from the virus, but stresses how residents remained committed to all due safety measures.

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, has tested positive for Covid, her spokesman said Thursday, making her the latest Washington power player to catch the virus.

The 82-year-old lawmaker from California, who is second in line to the presidency after Vice President Kamala Harris, is vaccinated and boosted and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said on Twitter.

Pelosi is the latest high-profile Covid case in the US capital. Among those reporting a positive test on Thursday was Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, 49.

At least two members of Biden’s cabinet — Attorney General Merrick Garland, 69, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, 50 — and several lawmakers tested positive for the coronavirus this week after attending a gala dinner in Washington last weekend.