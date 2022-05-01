Coronavirus: UAE reports 240 Covid-19 cases, 392 recoveries, no deaths

Over 155.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 1:52 PM Last updated: Sun 1 May 2022, 2:35 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 240 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 392 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,286.

The new cases were detected through 231,652 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 1 are 898,811 while total recoveries stand at 882,223. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

As the UAE gears up for Eid Al Fitr celebrations on Monday (May 2), citizens and residents need to be aware of the country's latest Covid-19 protocols for the Islamic festival.

Announced recently, worshippers have been advised to wear face masks and maintain social distancing norms while attending early morning Eid Al Fitr prayers. These protocols outline regulations for mosques and protocols for prayers, to celebrate in a safe environment.

This comes as authorities in Abu Dhabi approved an extension of the Green Pass validity period from 14 to 30 days for those who are fully vaccinated.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved a return to 100 percent operating capacity in all commercial activities, tourist attractions, and events in the Emirate.