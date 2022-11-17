Coronavirus: UAE reports 237 Covid-19 cases, 214 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 3:24 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 237 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 214 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 196.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 18,550.

The new cases were detected through 29,931 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 17 are 1,041,874, while total recoveries stand at 1,020,976. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

