Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,355 Covid-19 cases, 1,129 recoveries, five deaths

By Web Desk Published: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 2:47 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 2:53 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 2,355 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,129 recoveries and five deaths.

Total active cases stand at 63,328.

The new cases were detected through 485,322 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 29 are 840,739, while total recoveries stand at 775,172. The death toll now stands at 2,239.

Merck & Co Inc and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said on Friday six lab studies showed their experimental oral Covid-19 drug molnupiravir was active against the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The data evaluated the antiviral activity of molnupiravir and other Covid-19 antiviral agents against Covid-19 variants of concern. Molnupiravir is yet to be studied against Omicron in human studies, the companies said.

Molnupiravir and a rival oral pill from Pfizer Inc were authorised in the United States in December and are considered as important tools against Omicron.

Meanwhile, academic institutions in Dubai can resume physical education lessons, school trips, and other extracurricular activities from January 31 onwards.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) issued a directive on Friday, January 28, which said the rules also apply to early childhood centres and universities in the Emirate.

The Emirate’s private education regulator tweeted, “Thanks to the support and cooperation of parents, educators and students, PE lessons, gatherings, trips and extra-curricular activities can resume from January 31.”

Internationally, travel from UAE to the UK is expected to hit all-time highs during the Eid Al Fitr holidays once England scraps Covid-19 testing for fully vaccinated passengers.

Travel agents say demand is expected to soar after February 11, when existing restrictions to the UK are eased. Moreover, British expatriates, who have suffered a tumultuous two years, are hoping to head home without complications this year.

Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the easing of travel restrictions, details of which were confirmed by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.