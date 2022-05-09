Other Covid-19 safety measures, including having a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app, will remain
coronavirus2 days ago
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 233 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 284 recoveries and no deaths.
Total active cases stand at 13,670.
The new cases were detected through 205,169 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on May 9 are 900,484, while total recoveries stand at 884,512. The death toll now stands at 2,302.
China’s two biggest cities tightened Covid-19 curbs on their residents on Monday, raising new frustration and even questions about the legality of its uncompromising battle with the virus.
As authorities wrestle with China’s worst Covid outbreaks since the epidemic began, authorities in its most populous city of Shanghai have launched a new push to end infections outside quarantine zones by late May, people familiar with the matter said.
While there has been no official announcement, over the weekend some residents in at least four of its 16 districts received notices saying they were no longer able to leave their homes or receive deliveries as part of the effort to drive community infections down to zero.
Meanwhile, Israel said on Sunday it was ending mandatory Covid-19 testing for arrivals at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport, but foreigners would still have to test negative overseas before boarding a flight to the country.
The health ministry said testing at Ben Gurion would no longer be required as of May 20. It cited a drop in daily infection numbers, from more than 6,000 to fewer than 2,000 over the past month, for the decision.
As of Tuesday, foreigners can opt to take a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of departure for Israel, rather than a PCR test, within 72 hours of travel, currently required, the ministry said in a statement.
Other Covid-19 safety measures, including having a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app, will remain
coronavirus2 days ago
Doctors stress caseloads have been dipping because of proactive measures, such as PCR testing and vaccination drives
coronavirus2 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million
coronavirus2 days ago
Over 156.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus3 days ago
If successful, the method could help countries stretch supplies, cut costs
coronavirus3 days ago
The UN health agency estimates some 4.75 million deaths in the country since 2020, which is 10 times higher than the official numbers
coronavirus3 days ago
Most of the excess deaths were concentrated in southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas
coronavirus3 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million
coronavirus3 days ago