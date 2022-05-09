Coronavirus: UAE reports 233 Covid-19 cases, 284 recoveries, no deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 233 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 284 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 13,670.

The new cases were detected through 205,169 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 9 are 900,484, while total recoveries stand at 884,512. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

China’s two biggest cities tightened Covid-19 curbs on their residents on Monday, raising new frustration and even questions about the legality of its uncompromising battle with the virus.

As authorities wrestle with China’s worst Covid outbreaks since the epidemic began, authorities in its most populous city of Shanghai have launched a new push to end infections outside quarantine zones by late May, people familiar with the matter said.

While there has been no official announcement, over the weekend some residents in at least four of its 16 districts received notices saying they were no longer able to leave their homes or receive deliveries as part of the effort to drive community infections down to zero.

Meanwhile, Israel said on Sunday it was ending mandatory Covid-19 testing for arrivals at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport, but foreigners would still have to test negative overseas before boarding a flight to the country.

The health ministry said testing at Ben Gurion would no longer be required as of May 20. It cited a drop in daily infection numbers, from more than 6,000 to fewer than 2,000 over the past month, for the decision.

As of Tuesday, foreigners can opt to take a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of departure for Israel, rather than a PCR test, within 72 hours of travel, currently required, the ministry said in a statement.