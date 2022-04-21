Coronavirus: UAE reports 231 Covid-19 cases, 217 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 15,412

Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 1:55 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 231 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 217 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 292,567 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 21 are 896,372, while total recoveries stand at 878,658. The death toll stands at 2,302.

Over 153.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

UAE's Ministry of Education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority have announced new updates on Covid-19 protocols for schools and educational institutions.

The new updates to the protocol allows the resumption of all activities and events in educational establishments. It also permits parents to attend school functions, provided they comply with preventive measures.

Moreover, school trips will be fully restored, with all those involved required to wear facemasks while on school buses.

Meanwhile, authorities have released a two-part documentary on Dubai's response to Covid.

The film features two 45-minute episodes and will soon be be aired on Discovery.

The documentary highlights the Emirate’s robust response to the pandemic and its effective health measures, which ultimately enabled the city to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate its impact on the community.

As cases of coronavirus surge in India's capital city, the New Delhi government on Wednesday made wearing of masks mandatory in public places.

Authorities have also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators.

Elsewhere in Israel, citizens were told they could stop wearing masks indoors.

The scrapping of mandatory masks in closed public venues will go into force on Saturday, subject to approval by a parliament oversight committee, a government statement said.