Coronavirus: UAE reports 225 Covid-19 cases, 253 recoveries, no deaths

Over 157 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 225 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 253 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 13,698.

The new cases were detected through 195,790 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 8 are 900,251, while total recoveries stand at 884,251. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

New Zealand reported its first case of Omicron BA.5 variant at the border amid 12,392 community cases during the weekend, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

A person who travelled from South Africa to New Zealand has been confirmed as having the strain.

The Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in previous studies that it was more transmissible but less severe, a large study in the United States has found.

“We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between periods,” said four scientists who conducted the study based on records of 130,000 Covid-19 patients, referring to times in the past two years when different variants were dominant across the world.

Globally, the Covid-19 pandemic killed 13.3 to 16.6 million people in 2020 and 2021, the WHO estimated Thursday — up to triple the number of deaths attributed directly to the disease.

The World Health Organisation’s long-awaited estimate of the total number of deaths caused by the pandemic — including lives lost to its knock-on effects — finally puts a number on the broader impact of the crisis.