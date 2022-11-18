Coronavirus: UAE reports 225 Covid-19 cases, 244 recoveries, no deaths

Over 196.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 8:51 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 225 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 244 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 196.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 18,531.

The new cases were detected through 28,228 tests.

An Abu Dhabi company that refused to pay a healthcare facility after conducting Covid-19 tests for its workers has been instructed to pay Dh151,270 to the facility.

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ordered the firm to pay the cash to the medical facility for failing to clear the Covid test bills despite working on hundreds of their workers.

Official court documents stated that the medical facility filed a lawsuit against the firm demanding that it pay Dh151,270 it owes the company in medical bills.

ALSO READ: