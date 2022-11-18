Coronavirus: UAE reports 225 Covid-19 cases, 244 recoveries, no deaths

They no longer need to do a monthly PCR test to maintain the pass on Al Hosn app
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 225 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 244 recoveries and no deaths.
Over 196.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
Total active cases stand at 18,531.
The new cases were detected through 28,228 tests.
An Abu Dhabi company that refused to pay a healthcare facility after conducting Covid-19 tests for its workers has been instructed to pay Dh151,270 to the facility.
The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ordered the firm to pay the cash to the medical facility for failing to clear the Covid test bills despite working on hundreds of their workers.
Official court documents stated that the medical facility filed a lawsuit against the firm demanding that it pay Dh151,270 it owes the company in medical bills.
Praying on personal mats will be optional at mosques and praying facilities
The government announced the lifting of all restrictions and preventive measures in a true sign of returning to normalcy
Mall operators have welcomed the decision, hoping that it will restore a sense of normalcy among the public
Local authorities locked down the area surrounding the factory on Wednesday, but not before reports emerged of a lack of adequate medical care at the plant
Green Pass on Al Hosn app is not required to enter public facilities and sites