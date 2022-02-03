Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,232 Covid-19 cases, 1,427 recoveries, 2 deaths

Over 126.1 million PCR have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 2:57 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 3:04 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 2,232 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,427 recoveries and two deaths.

Total active cases stand at 68,391.

The new cases were detected through 491,658 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 3 are 851,534, while total recoveries stand at 780,893. The death toll now stands at 2,253.

Doctors in the UAE have urged residents to get children vaccinated to avoid covid-19 complications.

"Vaccinations help children from getting seriously sick even if they do get Covid-19 and avoid complications," said Dr Gaurav Jadon, specialist paediatrician, NMC Speciality Hospital, Dubai.

Doctors also pointed out that a vaccinated child is less likely to spread the infection in the community as compared to an unvaccinated child.

Meanwhile, a global index has ranked the UAE at the very top when it comes to resilience against Covid-19, a government spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

The UAE is No. 1 on Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking for January – the second time it has achieved the top spot in three months. The ranking lists the best and worst places to be in amid the pandemic. It ranks 53 countries on 12 indicators like healthcare quality, virus mortality and reopening travel.

With a resilience score of 78.9, the index has praised the country for the approach it has been following for months: “A combination of almost full vaccination coupled with consistent openness to travel, alongside what has been a smaller Omicron outbreak compared with elsewhere.”

Internationally, New Zealand on Thursday announced a phased reopening of its border that has been largely closed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but travel bodies said self-isolation rules need to be removed to revive the struggling tourism sector.

Vaccinated New Zealanders in Australia can travel home from February 27 without a requirement to stay at state-managed quarantine facilities, while New Zealand citizens in the rest of the world will be able to do so two weeks later, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Foreign vaccinated backpackers and some skilled workers can come to the country beginning March 13, while up to 5,000 international students will be allowed to enter from April 12.