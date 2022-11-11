Coronavirus: UAE reports 220 Covid-19 cases, 222 recoveries, no deaths

Over 196.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Fri 11 Nov 2022, 6:40 PM Last updated: Fri 11 Nov 2022, 6:55 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 220 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 222 recoveries and no deaths.

An Indian national in the US has been charged with an $8 million Covid-19 relief fraud scheme and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if convicted, according to court documents.

Abhishek Krishnan, 40, was a resident of North Carolina before he returned to his home country of India. A federal grand jury in Newark, New Jersey, returned an indictment charging him with fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (Cares) Act.

Meanwhile, shopping malls in the UAE Capital have been witnessing an increase in footfall following the removal of Green Pass requirement.

The requirement was scrapped and mask-wearing was made optional as the country lifted all Covid-19 restrictions from Monday, November 7.

The Green Pass on Al Hosn app had been a requirement for all shoppers to access all malls in Abu Dhabi since June 2021. It was among the precautionary measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

