Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,163 Covid-19 cases, 1,303 recoveries, three deaths

Over 125.6 million PCR have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 2:26 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 2,163 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,303 recoveries and three deaths.

Total active cases stand at 67,588.

The new cases were detected through 497,827 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 2 are 849,305, while total recoveries stand at 779,466. The death toll now stands at 2,251.

Dubai residents can now book appointments to get their children aged 5 and above the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Parents can book the appointment on the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) app.

Some private hospitals are administering the vaccine as well.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention had in October last year authorised the emergency use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for those in the 5-11 age group.

In the same vein, experts credited the UAE’s Covid resilience to the government’s commitment to its community, “which led to swift decision-making”.

Speaking at the Health and Wellness Week Business Forum, a top health official said the UAE’s robust infrastructure of healthcare laws, legislation, policies and regulations meant the leadership was confident that the pandemic could be effectively managed.

Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary of Health Regulations Sector, UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, said: “The UAE government’s support of healthcare services and commitment to community is great. [When faced with the pandemic] His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, told the entire UAE ‘latsheloon ham’, which means ‘do not worry’.”

However, The World Health Organization (WHO) chief warned Tuesday that it was too early for countries to either declare victory over Covid-19 or give up attempts to halt transmission.

"It is premature for any country to either surrender or to declare victory," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, cautioning that "this virus is dangerous, and it continues to evolve before our very eyes."