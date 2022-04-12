Coronavirus: UAE reports 216 Covid-19 cases, 509 recoveries, no deaths

Over 150.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 12 Apr 2022, 7:31 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Apr 2022, 7:47 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 216 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 509 recoveries and no deaths.

The World Health Organisation said on Monday it is tracking a few dozen cases of two new sub-variants of the highly transmissible Omicron strain of the coronavirus to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous.

It has added BA.4 and BA.5, sister variants of the original BA.1 Omicron variant, to its list for monitoring. It is already tracking BA.1 and BA.2 - now globally dominant - as well as BA.1.1 and BA.3.

The WHO said it had begun tracking them because of their "additional mutations that need to be further studied to understand their impact on immune escape potential".

Meanwhile, Britain will expand access to Pfizer's oral antiviral Covid-19 treatment to thousands more people by adding it to a trial to assess how best to use the drug in its highly vaccinated population.

Paxlovid, a combination of Pfizer's new pill with an older antiviral ritonavir, was made available to thousands of people with compromised immune systems in Britain in February.

After testing positive for Covid in February, Britain's Queen Elizabeth said the virus had left "one very tired and exhausted" as she talked to health workers and a former patient about her own experience of "this horrible pandemic".

The queen spoke to Asef Hussain, who had been seriously ill with Covid-19 and who lost family members to the virus. "It does leave one very tired and exhausted doesn't it, this horrible pandemic?" she said to him.