Coronavirus: UAE reports 215 Covid-19 cases, 358 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 14,904

By Web Desk Published: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 1:58 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Apr 2022, 2:02 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 215 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 358 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,904.

The new cases were detected through 279,109 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 25 are 897,351, while total recoveries stand at 880,145. The death toll stands at 2,302.

The Philippines on Monday started giving second Covid-19 booster doses for immunocompromised adults, joining a growing number Asian countries offering a fourth vaccine shot.

Nearly 61 per cent of the Philippines' 110 million population have been vaccinated, while nearly 13 million people have received first booster doses, government data show.

Of 690,000 people deemed most vulnerable, between 7,000 and 13,000 have been initially targeted for the second round of boosters, to increase protection against Covid and its variants.

"Because of increasing vaccination coverage, while Covid-19 is still there, in the near future we can consider this as an endemic disease," Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a public forum.

Meanwhile, India recorded 2,541 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 522,223, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday.

Active cases in the country stand at 16,522, which is an increase of 649 cases, local media reported.

The country also recorded 1,862 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,252,1341.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, according to news agency PTI.