Coronavirus: UAE reports 213 Covid-19 cases, 230 recoveries, no deaths

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 5:49 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 213 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 230 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 196,8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 18,449.

The new cases were detected through 32,637 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 25 are over million, while total recoveries stand at 1,022,806. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

On Monday, the World Health Organization said it was bringing out a new list of priority pathogens that risk sparking pandemics/outbreaks, and should be kept under close observation.

The WHO said the aim was to update a list used to guide global research and development (R&D) and investment, especially in vaccines, tests and treatments.

As a part of that process, which started on Friday, the United Nations' health agency is convening over 300 scientists to consider evidence on more than 25 virus families and bacteria.

They will also consider the so-called "Disease X": an unknown pathogen that could cause a serious international epidemic.

"Targeting priority pathogens and virus families for research and development of counter-measures is essential for a fast and effective epidemic and pandemic response," said WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan.