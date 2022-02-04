Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,114 Covid-19 cases, 1,077 recoveries, 5 deaths

Over 126.6 million PCR have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 2,114 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,077 recoveries and five deaths.

As compared to a year ago, doctors in the UAE told Khaleej Times that symptoms have now become less severe, and hospitalization rates have decreased significantly. This is mainly due to high vaccination rates and improved immunity.

However, doctors are reporting an increase in post-Covid symptoms that last more than three to four months.

Patients' confidence has substantially improved over the last two years. Earlier, doctors said, patients would come to the hospital, assuming the worst and thinking infection meant certain death.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated residents in Abu Dhabi will no longer have to take a PCR test to reinstate the green status on Al Hosn app.

According to a new update, the red status on Al Hosn app will automatically turn green on day 11 without residents having to undergo a PCR test.

“Quarantine for 10 days and wait for your code to turn green automatically on day 11. The green code will stay for 30 days. Please take a PCR test every 14 days in the next 60 days,” the app's info page said.

Internationally, India’s official death toll from Covid-19 crossed 500,000 on Friday, a level many health experts say was breached last year but obscured by inaccurate surveys and unaccounted dead in the hinterlands, where millions remain vulnerable to the disease.

The country, which has the fourth-highest tally of deaths globally, recorded 400,000 deaths by July 2021 after the devastating outbreak from the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to official data. Some experts believe the figures were much higher.