Coronavirus: UAE reports 209 Covid-19 cases, 289 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Tue 3 May 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Tue 3 May 2022, 2:00 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 209 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 289 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,060.

The new cases were detected through 154,855 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 3 are 899,242, while total recoveries stand at 882,880. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 156.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Doctors have warned that asthma in children may worsen after an infection with the coronavirus.

Researchers studied nearly 62,000 U.S. children with asthma who had PCR tests for the virus in the first year of the pandemic, including more than 7,700 who tested positive.

Infected children had significantly more asthma visits, hospitalisations, emergency inhaler use, and steroid treatments during the six months after their illness compared to children who tested negative and to their own prior history, researchers reported.

Research has also found that booster shots after infection adds little extra benefit against Omicron.

Among people who were previously infected with the coronavirus, a third dose of an mRNA vaccine from Pfizer /BioNTech or Moderna may not boost their protection against the Omicron variant of the virus, according to new data.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will further ease Covid-19 restrictions. The city-state will allow bars to open until 2am and raise the number of diners permitted at a table to eight from four, as cases continue to ease.

Beaches and swimming pools would reopen from Thursday, when restaurants could also cater to four more people at each table.

Elsewhere, Shanghai was dealt a blow on Monday as authorities reported 58 new Covid-19 cases outside areas under strict lockdown, while Beijing pressed on with testing millions of people on a May Day holiday few were celebrating.