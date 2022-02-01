Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,084 Covid-19 cases, 1,067 recoveries, 5 deaths

Total active cases stand at 66,731

By Web Desk Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 2:24 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 2:29 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 2,084 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,067 recoveries and five deaths.

Total active cases stand at 66,731.

The new cases were detected through 499,836 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 1 are 847,142, while total recoveries stand at 778,163. The death toll now stands at 2,248.

Dubai schools have resumed extracurricular activities, physical education lessons, and outdoor trips from Monday after the Covid restrictions were lifted.

Due to a rise in coronavirus cases when schools reopened in early January, the Emirate's education regulator, KHDA, suspended all extracurricular activities.

Covid-19 vaccines for children younger than 5 could be available as soon as end-February under a plan that would lead to the potential authorisation of a two-shot regimen in the coming weeks.

Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE are expected to submit an emergency use authorisation request as early as Tuesday to the FDA for vaccines for children aged six months to 5 years, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

A recent study reveal that the BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus variant, is more transmissible than the more common BA.1 and more able to infect vaccinated people.

The study, which analysed coronavirus infections in more than 8,500 Danish households between December and January, found that people infected with the BA.2 sub-variant were roughly 33 per cent more likely to infect others, compared to those infected with BA.1.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he has tested positive for Covid-19, but is “feeling fine" and will continue working remotely.

Trudeau said on Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days.

He also denounced anti-vax trucker protests, saying he would not be intimidated by those hurling abuse.

Dozens of trucks and other vehicles have jammed up central Ottawa since Friday and thousands descended upon Parliament Hill to complain about Trudeau and Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

A new tool has been launched in the UAE on Monday will help authorities in Abu Dhabi determine patients who are likely to develop the post-Covid-19 syndrome.

The dashboard will use artificial intelligence to measure the probability of developing the post-Covid-19 syndrome, also known as long Covid.

Some patients in the UAE have reported feeling the effects of the infection for months.