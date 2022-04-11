Coronavirus: UAE reports 208 Covid-19 cases, 567 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 17, 161

By Web Desk Published: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 2:01 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 2:06 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 208 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 567 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 207,875 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on April 11 are 894,070, while total recoveries stand at 874,607. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 150.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Authorities in China's financial centre of Shanghai said they would start lifting lockdown in some areas from Monday, despite reporting more than 25,000 new Covid-19 infections, as they strive to get the city moving again after more than two weeks.

Shanghai had divided the city into 7,624 areas that are still sealed off, a group of 2,460 now subject to "controls" after a week of no new infections, and 7,565 "prevention areas" that will be opened up after two weeks without a positive case.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing hub of Guangzhou closed itself to most arrivals Monday as China battles a major Covid-19 surge in its big eastern cities.

No lockdown has yet been announced for Guangzhou, a metropolis of 18 million northwest of Hong Kong that is home to many top companies and China’s busiest airport. Just 27 cases were reported in the city on Monday.