Coronavirus: UAE reports 206 Covid-19 cases, 213 recoveries, no deaths

In line with UAE government’s recent orders, Ajman human resources department issues circular to emirate’s government entities
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 206 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 213 recoveries and no deaths.
Over 196.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
Total active cases stand at 18,532.
The new cases were detected through 33,285 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on November 21 are 1,042,779, while total recoveries stand at 1,021,899. The death toll now stands at 2,348.
