Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,028 Covid-19 cases, 910 recoveries, 3 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 2,028 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 910 recoveries and three deaths.

Total active cases stand at 65,719.

The new cases were detected through 492,099 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 31 are 845,058, while total recoveries stand at 777,096. The death toll now stands at 2,243.

A new tool launched in the UAE on Monday will help authorities in Abu Dhabi determine patients who are likely to develop the post-Covid-19 syndrome.

The dashboard will use artificial intelligence to measure the probability of developing the post-Covid-19 syndrome, also known as long Covid.

Some patients in the UAE have reported feeling the effects of the infection for months.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus - the most common form of which is known as BA.1 - now accounts for nearly all of the coronavirus infections globally.

However, scientists are now tracking a rise in cases caused by a close cousin known as BA.2, which is starting to outcompete BA.1 in parts of Europe and Asia.

The BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which is classed as a variant under investigation in the UK, spreads much faster than the original BA.1 strain but it also seems to show higher vaccine protection, health authorities have said.

Indonesia is trying to emerge from the pandemic and has announced the gradual opening of the holiday island of Bali for all international travellers starting from February 4.

The period of time for coronavirus quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers into the Southeast Asian country had been shortened from seven to five days.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters gathered in Canada’s capital on Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns.

Wariness and outright hostility to vaccines did not start with Covid-19, they date back to the 18th century when the first shots were given.