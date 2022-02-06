Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,015 Covid-19 cases, 1,531 recoveries, 2 deaths

Over 127.6 million PCR have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 2,015 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,531 recoveries and two deaths.

The new cases were detected through 502,390 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 6 are 857,657, while total recoveries stand at 784,650. The death toll now stands at 2,264.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday that the reopening of the country's borders to international tourists may not be far away, adding that the parliament will debate the matter this week.

Australia, which shut its borders in March of 2020, has been going through a staggered reopening in recent months, allowing in only its citizens and residents, skilled migrants, international students and certain seasonal workers.

In January, Morrison said he hoped international borders could fully reopen before Easter.

His popularity has been sliding in recent months, however, in part reflecting questions about his handling of the Omicron outbreak, and he faces pressure from a federal election that must be called by May.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organisation said Saturday he met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for talks on Covid-19, including on the stalled investigation into the pandemic's origins.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, visiting Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics, posted a picture on Twitter of the pair sitting with officials in a meeting room.

"Pleased to meet with Premier Li Keqiang. We discussed Covid-19 and the need for an aggressive effort on vaccine equity this year to vaccinate 70 percent of all populations," Tedros said.

"We also discussed the need for stronger collaboration on Covid-19 virus origins, rooted in science and evidence. I welcomed his support to strengthen WHO and discussion about a pandemic accord to advance global preparedness," he added.

Tedros is paying his first visit to China since January 2020, in the weeks after the first cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Wuhan.