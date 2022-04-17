Coronavirus: UAE reports 201 Covid-19 cases, 385 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 15,885

Sun 17 Apr 2022

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported x cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with x recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases now stand at 15,885.

The new cases were detected through 265,321 additional tests.

Total number of cases in UAE as on April 17 are 895,465, while total recoveries stand at 877,278. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

Over 152.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

For many US Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday.

The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead of Easter, forcing many churches to resort to online or televised worship.

But this year more churches are opening their doors for Easter services with few Covid-19 restrictions, in line with broader societal trends.

Meanwhile, China reported 26,155 new coronavirus cases on April 16, of which 3,529 were symptomatic and 22,626 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compares with 24,791 new cases a day earlier - 3,896 symptomatic and 20,895 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Shanghai has set a target to stop the spread of Covid-19 outside of quarantined areas by Wednesday, which would allow city to further ease its lockdown and start returning to normal life as public frustrations grow.

The target will require officials to accelerate testing and the transfer of positive cases to quarantine centres.