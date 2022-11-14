Coronavirus: UAE reports 200 Covid-19 cases, 215 recoveries, no deaths

Over 196.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 8:10 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 200 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 215 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 196.4 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The UAE Vice-President has thanked all federal and local government institutions, citizens, residents, and the first line of defence for their efforts in overcoming Covid-19.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

“We started the Cabinet meeting by thanking our medical staff, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), volunteers and all citizens and residents who formed one team that successfully overcame one of the biggest health challenges that humanity has ever experienced. Thank you, team UAE,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted at the end of the meeting.

Meanwhile, The United States in January will extend the Covid-19 pandemic status as a public health emergency, allowing millions of Americans to keep getting free tests, vaccines and treatments until at least April of next year, a Biden administration official said on Friday.

The possibility of a winter surge in Covid cases and the need for more time to transition out of the public health emergency to a private market were two factors that contributed to the decision, the official said.

The public health emergency was initially declared in January 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began, and has been renewed each quarter since. But the government in August began signalling it planned to let it expire in Jan.

ALSO READ: