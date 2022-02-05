Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,991 Covid-19 cases, 1,149 recoveries, 4 deaths

Over 127.1 million PCR have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sat 5 Feb 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Feb 2022, 2:09 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,991 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,149 recoveries and four deaths.

Total active cases stand at 70,261.

The new cases were detected through 488,153 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 5 are 855,642, while total recoveries stand at 783,119. The death toll now stands at 2,262.

ALSO READ:

Fully vaccinated residents in Abu Dhabi will no longer have to take a PCR test to reinstate the green status on Al Hosn app.

According to a new update, the red status on Al Hosn app will automatically turn green on day 11 without residents having to undergo a PCR test.

“Quarantine for 10 days and wait for your code to turn green automatically on day 11. The green code will stay for 30 days. Please take a PCR test every 14 days in the next 60 days,” the app's info page said.

Meanwhile, citizens can now travel to all countries where travel had previously been restricted, including 12 African countries.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) have announced the removal of travel curbs to 12 African countries for citizens who are fully vaccinated and who have received a booster dose of the approved Covid-19 vaccines, from Sunday, February 6.

Internationally, the Covid-19 pandemic forced more than 700,000 Indian workers from six Gulf countries to return home, according to data by the Indian government.

Of the 716,662 workers who returned to India, almost half were from the UAE (330,058), followed by Saudi Arabia (137,900), Kuwait (97,802) and Oman (72,259).

S. Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs of India, said during a Parliament session on Thursday that the workers returned under the aegis of the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM), a government-based repatriation mission for Indians stranded abroad due to Covid-19.