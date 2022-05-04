Coronavirus: UAE reports 199 Covid-19 cases, 280 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Wed 4 May 2022, 1:57 PM Last updated: Wed 4 May 2022, 2:21 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 199 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 280 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 156.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Pfizer executives said Tuesday they are confident of strong demand for the company's Covid-19 antiviral treatment amid easing pandemic rules as the big drugmaker reported another round of strong earnings.

The US pharmaceutical giant, reporting surging first-quarter profits based on a big jump in revenues from its Covid-19 vaccine, said its Paxlovid treatment for the virus would be a valuable means for governments to limit the severity of outbreaks as they ease social distancing and masking rules.

Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the company is seeing "very strong signs of increasing demand for Paxlovid as it remains one of the best tools we have."

Citing rising vaccine fatigue, Bourla said the company is also focused on a Covid-19 vaccine booster that provides immunity for a year.

Meanwhile, Emirates landed in Bali for the first time since the suspension of flights in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions.

Emirates flight EK398 departed from Dubai at 9:26 am and landed in Denpasar International Airport (DPS) at 22:23 on May 1, and was welcomed by a spectacular water cannon salute to inaugurate the airline’s return.

The operating cabin crew of the flight and the passengers were welcomed at the airport with the traditional joged bumbung dance performance, which reflected Bali’s unique culture and rich heritage, followed by a cake cutting ceremony.