Coronavirus: UAE reports 198 Covid-19 cases, 279 recoveries, no deaths

Over 156.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Fri 6 May 2022, 1:49 PM Last updated: Fri 6 May 2022, 2:16 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 198 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 279 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 13,793.

The new cases were detected through 102,626 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 6 are 899,835, while total recoveries stand at 883,740. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

A couple in Shanghai have beaten Covid lockdowns and bureaucracy to tie the knot, celebrating their marriage in the car park of their housing compound after a ceremony officiated via Zoom from the United States.

With the “Bridal Chorus” on speaker, a smattering of socially distanced friends and an immaculate white dress complete with blue surgical mask, bride Janelle Nuyts walked down the aisle followed by an official in a hazmat suit who disinfected the ground around her.

Shanghai’s weeks-long lockdown has brought the business hub of 25 million people to a halt as China sticks with its zero-Covid policy.

But an easing of the rules in recent weeks has allowed some residents out of their homes, although mostly within the confines of their housing developments.

Meanwhile, New Delhi on Thursday slammed as flawed the World Health Organisation’s estimated pandemic-related death total for India — which put the numbers at 10 times the country’s official toll.

The WHO estimated some 4.75 million deaths in India since 2020 could be attributed to the crisis, either directly from Covid-19 or indirectly through the pandemic’s wider impact on health systems and society.

The figure, with an estimated range of 3.3 to 6.5 million, would ascribe almost a third of the world’s pandemic-related deaths to India.