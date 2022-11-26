Coronavirus: UAE reports 195 Covid-19 cases, 225 recoveries, no deaths

Total active cases stand at 18,419

By Web Desk Published: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 6:29 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 195 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 225 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 197 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 18,419.

The new cases were detected through 28,843 daily tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 16 are 1,043,798, while total recoveries stand at 1,023,031. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

