Coronavirus: UAE reports 194 Covid-19 cases, 201 recoveries, no deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 194 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 201 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 196.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 18,531.

The new cases were detected through 26,101 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 15 are 1,041,421, while total recoveries stand at 1,020,542. The death toll now stands at 2,348.

