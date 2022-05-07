Coronavirus: UAE reports 191 Covid-19 cases, 235 recoveries, no deaths

Over 156.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sat 7 May 2022, 2:11 PM Last updated: Sat 7 May 2022, 2:26 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 191 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 235 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 13,749.

The new cases were detected through 170,219 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 7 are 900,027, while total recoveries stand at 883,975. The death toll now stands at 2,302.

No Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the UAE since March 7, as per data released by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The number of new cases has been on the decline with an average of more than 400 in the first week of March to less than 200 in the past three days. On Thursday, there were 196 cases reported – the lowest so far this year.

Meanwhile, a new global trial of Covid-19 vaccines is set to begin in the Australian state of Victoria, which will administer lower dose booster vaccines in an effort to top up immunity, lessen side effects, and stretch the supplies.

The large-scale trial, announced to the public by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) on Friday, would see 800 participants in Victoria receive a low dose of a Covid-19 booster vaccine.

A representative from the MCRI told Xinhua on Friday that the program would use half doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 15 micrograms as opposed to 30 micrograms, and the Moderna vaccine would be administered at 20 micrograms, rather than 50.