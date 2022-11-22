Coronavirus: UAE reports 187 Covid-19 cases, 211 recoveries, no deaths

Over 196.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 6:41 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 187 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 211 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 196.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Beijing shut parks, shopping malls and museums on Tuesday while more Chinese cities resumed mass testing for Covid-19, as China fights a spike in cases, dampening hopes for a quick post-coronavirus reopening.

China reported 28,127 new local cases nationally for Monday, nearing its daily peak from April, with infections in the southern city of Guangzhou and the southwestern municipality of Chongqing accounting for about half of the total.

In the capital, Beijing, cases are hitting fresh highs each day, prompting calls from the city's government for more residents to stay put.

There were two new deaths attributed to Covid-19 by health officials, compared with three over the weekend, which were China's first since May.

The latest wave is testing recent adjustments China has made to its zero-Covid policy, which asks authorities to be more targeted in their clampdown measures and steer away from the widespread lockdowns and testing that have strangled the economy and frustrated residents.

ALSO READ: