Coronavirus: UAE reports 184 Covid-19 cases, 306 recoveries, 2 deaths

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 184 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 306 recoveries and 2 deaths.
The total number of tests conducted in the UAE to date was 84.5 million.
Bangladesh is one of the world’s largest exporters of labour, with nearly 700,000 people getting jobs abroad annually prior to the pandemic. But thousands have been left without work in the last two years as the pandemic has slowed economies around the world.
Meanwhile, worldwide deaths related to Covid-19 surpassed 5 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant causes a surge in fatalities, mainly among the unvaccinated.
More than half of the world has yet to receive at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data.
Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus18 hours ago
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus20 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
coronavirus1 day ago
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
coronavirus1 day ago
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
coronavirus2 days ago