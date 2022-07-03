Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,812 Covid-19 cases, 1,930 recoveries, 2 deaths

Over 170.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,812 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,930 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Total active cases stand at 17,431.

The new cases were detected through 313,381 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 3 are 951,196, while total recoveries stand at 931,446. The death toll now stands at 2,319

French officials have “invited” or “recommended” people to go back to using face masks but stopped short of renewing restrictions that would scare visitors away or revive anti-government protests.

From Paris commuters to tourists on the French Riviera, many people seem to welcome the government’s light touch, while some worry that required prevention measures may be needed.

Virus-related hospitalisations rose quickly in France over the past two weeks, with nearly 1,000 patients with Covid-19 hospitalised per day, according to government data. Infections are also rising across Europe and the United States, but France has an exceptionally high proportion of people in the hospital, according to Our World in Data estimates.

French government spokesperson Olivia Gregoire has said there are no plans to reintroduce national regulations that limit or set conditions for gathering indoors and other activities.

Meanwhile, at a tourism conference in Phuket last month, Thailand’s prime minister looked out at attendees and posed a question with a predictable answer.

“Are you ready?” Prayuth Chan-ocha asked, dramatically removing his mask and launching what’s hoped to be the country’s economic reset after more than two years of coronavirus-driven restrictions. When the crowd yelled its answer — yes, according to local media — it might have been speaking for the entire pandemic-battered world.

But a full recovery could take as long as the catastrophe itself, according to projections and interviews by The Associated Press in 11 countries in June. They suggest that the hoped-for rebound is less like a definitive bounce — and more like a bumpy path out of a deep and dark cave.

The human drive to bust out and explore is helping fuel the ascent, packing flights and museums despite rising coronavirus infections and inflation. But economic urgency is the real driver for an industry worth $3.5 trillion in 2019 that the United Nations estimates lost about that much during the pandemic. By some estimates, tourism provides work for one in 10 people on Earth.