Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,796 Covid-19 cases, 1,727 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Sat 2 Jul 2022, 1:54 PM Last updated: Sat 2 Jul 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,796 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,727 recoveries and no deaths.

Over 170.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Total active cases stand at 17,551.

The new cases were detected through 232,943 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 2 are 949,384, while total recoveries stand at 929,516. The death toll now stands at 2,317.

The world is still not using one of its most effective weapons against Covid — properly ventilating public spaces — more than two years into the pandemic, experts warn.

At the moment there is a "fragile, armed peace" with Covid-19, said Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute of Global Health at the University of Geneva.

"In the hopes of stemming the tide of the pandemic and reducing mortality, we need to reduce the level of contamination, which the vaccine cannot do alone," he told AFP.

"We need a new phase — improving the quality of indoor air."

Covid-19 is primarily transmitted through the air. It is carried in large droplets or fine aerosols when an infected person breathes — and even more so when they talk, sing or shout.

In a closed off or poorly ventilated room, these aerosols can remain in the air for some time, moving around the space and greatly increasing the risk of infection.

Meanwhile, North Korea claimed on Friday that the country’s first Covid-19 outbreak began with patients touching “alien things” near the border with South Korea, apparently shifting blame to the neighbour for the wave of infections that hit the isolated country.

Announcing its probe results, North Korea ordered its people to “vigilantly deal with alien things coming by wind and other climate phenomena and balloons in the areas along the demarcation line and borders,” the official KCNA news agency said.