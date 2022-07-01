Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,788 Covid-19 cases, 1,940 recoveries, 1 death

Over 170 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Fri 1 Jul 2022

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,788 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,940 recoveries and 1 death.

Total active cases stand at 17,482.

The new cases were detected through 300,076 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on July 1 are 947,588, while total recoveries stand at 927,789. The death toll now stands at 2,317.

North Korea claimed on Friday that the country’s first Covid-19 outbreak began with patients touching “alien things” near the border with South Korea, apparently shifting blame to the neighbour for the wave of infections that hit the isolated country.

Announcing its probe results, North Korea ordered its people to “vigilantly deal with alien things coming by wind and other climate phenomena and balloons in the areas along the demarcation line and borders,” the official KCNA news agency said.

The agency did not directly mention South Korea, but North Korean defectors and activists have for decades flown balloons from the South across the heavily fortified border, carrying leaflets and humanitarian aid.

According to KCNA, an 18-year-old soldier and a five-year-old kindergartner who contacted the unidentified materials “in a hill around barracks and residential quarters” in the eastern county of Kumgang in early April showed symptoms and later tested positive for the coronavirus.

The KCNA said all other fever cases reported in the country until mid-April were due to other diseases, but it did not elaborate.

Meanwhile, Russia said on Friday it was ending all restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, including the requirement to wear masks, citing a steady decline in deaths from the virus.

However, it did not rule out re-introducing restrictive measures if the situation deteriorates.

Consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said it was “suspending previously introduced restrictions, including the mask regime, a ban on public catering at night, and a number of other measures”.

It said the dynamics of the virus were consistent with global trends and 93 per cent of confirmed cases were mild or asymptomatic.

Since the start of the pandemic in Russia in April 2020, over 800,000 people have died from coronavirus or causes related to Covid-19, with the country recording over 18 million infections.

Russia was quick to develop and launch its Sputnik V vaccine when the pandemic struck but take-up was slow, with many Russians citing distrust of the authorities and fear of new medical products. About 52 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.