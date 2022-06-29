Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,769 Covid-19 cases, 1,674 recoveries, 2 deaths

Over 169.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

By Web Desk Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 2:37 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 2:44 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wedneday reported 1,769 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,674 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Total active cases stand at 17,515.

The new cases were detected through 192,567 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 29 are 944,022, while total recoveries stand at 924,192. The death toll now stands at 2,315.

Over 169.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

ALSO READ:

South Korea approved its first domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine, manufactured by SK bioscience Co Ltd, for general public use following positive clinical data, authorities said on Wednesday.

The SKYCovione vaccine was authorised for a two-dose regimen on people aged 18 or older, with shots given four weeks apart, according to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Meanwhile, Mauritius has reopened nightclubs and bars, lifted restrictions on gatherings, and scrapped a public mask mandate as it eased Covid-19 measures in the Indian Ocean island paradise popular with holidaymakers.

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said Mauritius had achieved a very high rate of vaccination and could “enter a new phase” of the pandemic more than two years after it began.

Additionally, China on Tuesday slashed the quarantine time for inbound travellers by half in a major easing of one of the world's strictest Covid-19 curbs, which have deterred travel in and out of the country since 2020.

Quarantine at centralised facilities has been cut to seven days from 14, and subsequent at-home health monitoring has been reduced to three days from seven