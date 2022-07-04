Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,764 Covid-19 cases, 1,811 recoveries, no deaths

Over 171.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,764 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,811 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 17,384.

The new cases were detected through 225,157 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE on July 4 are 952,960, while total recoveries stand at 933,257. The death toll now stands at 2,319.

Deforestation; air, soil and water pollution; imperishable waste and other environmental issues are “intrinsically linked” to the increasing frequency and lethality of zoonotic diseases such as Covid-19. This is according to a study led by Sharjah-based Beeah Environmental Services published by Elsevier in its journal ‘Hygiene and Environmental Health Advances’.

The evidence-based review was informed by the studies of over 700,000 viruses derived from high-risk viral families observed since the 1980s. Through improved environmental management, the study found, the risk of infectious zoonotic disease outbreaks could be mitigated and ultimately prevent the occurrence of pandemic outbreaks similar to Covid-19 in the future.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong on Sunday said that it will distribute around 290,000 sets of Covid-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits as part of a follow-up on the recent detection of the Covid-19 virus in sewage samples.

The test kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads in order to help identify infected persons, reported Xinhua.