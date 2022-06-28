Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,750 Covid-19 cases, 1,645 recoveries, 0 deaths

Total active cases stand at 17,422

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,750 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,645 recoveries and no deaths.

The new cases were detected through 205,823 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 28 are 942,253, while total recoveries stand at 922,518. The death toll now stands at 2,313.

Over 169.3 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

China on Tuesday slashed the quarantine time for inbound travellers by half in a major easing of one of the world's strictest Covid-19 curbs, which have deterred travel in and out of the country since 2020.

Quarantine at centralised facilities has been cut to seven days from 14, and subsequent at-home health monitoring has been reduced to three days from seven.

Beijing and Shanghai reported on Tuesday no new local Covid infections, the first time both cities were in the clear simultaneously since late February, after months of fighting their worst-ever outbreaks.

India's first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine is likely to be available soon as the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) in a meeting held on Friday recommended Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for the same.

The Drugs controller general of India (DCGI) is expected to give Emergency Use Authorisation to Gennova's mRNA vaccine any time soon.

Meanwhile, examining the impact of Covid-19 across all cultural domains, a report has been published which highlights that culture was one of the most seriously impacted sectors globally, with more than 10 million jobs lost in 2020 alone and a 20-40 percent drop in revenues across the sector.

The sector also saw a decline of 25 per cent of its Gross Value Added (GVA) in 2020.

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and the UNESCO launched a co-publication Culture in Times of Covid-19: Resilience, Recovery and Revival, giving a global overview of the impact of the pandemic on the culture sector since March 2020, and outliningdirections for its revival.