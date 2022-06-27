Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,744 Covid-19 cases, 1,718 recoveries, 2 deaths

Over 169.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 1:59 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,744 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,718 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Total active cases stand at 17,317.

The new cases were detected through 206,412 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 27 are 940,503, while total recoveries stand at 920,873. The death toll now stands at 2,313.

Pakistan’s aviation regulator has made masks mandatory on domestic flights given a gradual rise in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country, it said a statement.

The order comes a day after Pakistan’s biggest city, Karachi, reported that its Covid-19 positivity ratio, or the rate of positive cases out of all tests conducted, rose to 21 per cent compared with a national rate of 2.8 per cent.

“With immediate effect, mask wearing will be mandatory onboard domestic flights,” the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said in the statement late on Sunday.

Pakistan has had very few Covid-19 cases over recent months and had done away with almost all precautions.

Meanwhile, Students taking the Emirates Standardised Test (EmSAT) must have a negative Covid-19 (PCR) test result through the Al Hosn app, the Ministry of Education has announced.

The test should have been taken within 14 days of the exam for those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.