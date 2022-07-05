Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,732 Covid-19 cases, 1,769 recoveries, no deaths

Over 171.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 2:03 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,732 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,769 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 17,347.

The new cases were detected through 221,968 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE on July 5 are 954,692, while total recoveries stand at 935,026. The death toll now stands at 2,319.

Singapore’s president announced Monday she had tested positive for Covid-19, but said that her symptoms were mild as she had been vaccinated.

“Just tested positive for Covid-19 with mild flu-like symptoms,” Halimah Yacob said in a Facebook post.

“Thankfully, I have been vaccinated and boosted. I hope to recover soon and am sorry to have missed the events this week.”

Singapore’s presidency is a largely ceremonial role, with the prime minister running the country’s affairs.

The city-state, a trade and aviation hub, reopened its borders and lifted most virus restrictions after the number of cases fell and most of its population was vaccinated, though people are still required to wear masks indoors.

But cases have risen recently, with the health ministry reporting nearly 6,000 new infections on Monday.

Apart from the president, two other senior government officials also tested positive for Covid-19: parliamentary speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

Meanwhile, authorities in the UAE have observed that some residents are violating Covid safety protocols in public places. Addressing a media briefing, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said inspections would be tightened to ensure the safety of the community.

The UAE has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks. After highs of over 3,000 daily infections in January this year, cases had dipped below 200 in April, before stabilising around the 300-mark. However, cases shot up sharply last month and it’s continuing in July, with nearly 1,800 cases reported daily on the first four days.

“We stress the importance of social responsibility. We are committed to implement all Covid safety measures to ensure recovery,” an NCEMA spokesperson said.

He called on residents to follow all preventive measures if they are travelling during the summer holidays.

Last month, the NCEMA had highlighted that some residents failed to wear masks indoors. The spokesperson warned of a Dh3,000 fine for violating the rule.

