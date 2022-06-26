Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,722 Covid-19 cases, 1,572 recoveries, no deaths

By Web Desk Published: Sun 26 Jun 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Sun 26 Jun 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,722 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,572 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 17,293.

The new cases were detected through 204,040 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 26 are 938,759, while total recoveries stand at 919,155. The death toll now stands at 2,311.

Over 168.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Students taking the Emirates Standardised Test (EmSAT) must have a negative Covid-19 (PCR) test result through the Al Hosn app, the Ministry of Education has announced.

The test should have been taken within 14 days of the exam for those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, as the Covid-19 pandemic moves into a new phase, a private hospital in Abu Dhabi has introduced two new clinics dedicated to the welfare of mother and child.

LLH Hospital in the city launched the Maa Clinic and Little Star Paediatric Clinic committed to offering specialised medical services through 10 multidisciplinary doctors. In the past, the hospital has operated a Fever Clinic, Covid-19 Clinic and Post-Covid-19 Wellness Clinic.

“While the number of Covid-19 cases has been rising, we are leveraging from the experience of running three comprehensive clinics during the pandemic. In the past months we have noticed a need for giving special care to mothers and children, who spend most of their time confined to their homes. We recorded cases of behavioural and mental health issues, anxiety, depression, stress, weight gain and hypertension. So, we have opened new clinics with special focus on two categories: women and children,” underlined Dr Padmanabhan P., medical director, LLH Hospital.

Dr Padmanabhan noted the clinic will also focus on healthcare and mental issues during pregnancy.