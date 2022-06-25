Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,692 Covid-19 cases, 1,726 recoveries, 1 death

Over 168.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 1:56 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,692 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,726 recoveries and 1 death.

Total active cases stand at 17,143.

The new cases were detected through 293,159 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 25 are 937,037, while total recoveries stand at 917,583. The death toll now stands at 2,311.

Over 168.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

As the Covid-19 pandemic moves into a new phase, a private hospital in Abu Dhabi has introduced two new clinics dedicated to the welfare of mother and child.

LLH Hospital in the city launched the Maa Clinic and Little Star Paediatric Clinic committed to offering specialised medical services through 10 multidisciplinary doctors. In the past, the hospital has operated a Fever Clinic, Covid-19 Clinic and Post-Covid-19 Wellness Clinic.

“While the number of Covid-19 cases has been rising, we are leveraging from the experience of running three comprehensive clinics during the pandemic. In the past months we have noticed a need for giving special care to mothers and children, who spend most of their time confined to their homes. We recorded cases of behavioural and mental health issues, anxiety, depression, stress, weight gain and hypertension. So, we have opened new clinics with special focus on two categories: women and children,” underlined Dr Padmanabhan P., medical director, LLH Hospital.

Dr Padmanabhan noted the clinic will also focus on healthcare and mental issues during pregnancy.

Meanwhile, China reported zero new Covid-19 infections in Shanghai for the first time since March on Saturday, as the country’s latest outbreak subsides after months of virus-spurred lockdowns and restrictions.

China is the last major economy still committed to a zero-Covid strategy, stamping out new cases with a combination of targeted lockdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines.

The economic hub of Shanghai was forced into a months-long lockdown during a Covid surge this spring driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, while the capital Beijing shuttered schools and offices for weeks over a separate outbreak.