Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,657 Covid-19 cases, 1,665 recoveries, 1 death

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 1:57 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 2:12 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,657 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,665 recoveries and 1 death.

Total active cases stand at 17,178.

The new cases were detected through 312,752 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 24 are 935,345, while total recoveries stand at 915,357. The death toll now stands at 2,310.

Over 168.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has urged all Haj pilgrims and the wider community to follow necessary health instructions and precautions that need to be taken before and during travel.

The authority has also insisted to take basic and optional vaccinations including Covid-19 vaccines before leaving to Saudi Arabia for Haj.

Meanwhile, persistent health problems were only slightly more common in children after Covid-19 than in similarly-aged kids who avoided the virus, researchers from Denmark reported on Wednesday. Anxiety levels, however, were higher in children who never had Covid-19, the researchers also found.

They said 40 per cent of infants and toddlers with Covid-19 and 27 per cent of their uninfected peers experienced at least one symptom for more than two months. Among kids ages 4 to 11, persistent symptoms were seen in 38 per cent with Covid-19 and 34 per cent without it. And among 12- to 14-year-olds, 46 per cent of those with Covid-19 and 41 per cent of those without it had long-lasting symptoms. The results were based on a survey of nearly 11,000 mothers of infected children and nearly 33,000 mothers of uninfected kids.

Internationally, India reported a single-day rise of more than 17,000 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday after a gap of over four months (124 days), recording a 30 per cent jump in daily cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total 17,336 coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, taking the total infection tally to 43,362,294, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 524,954 with 13 new fatalities being reported, data updated by the ministry at 8am showed.The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 per cent